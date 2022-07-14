CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People are stunned after learning one of their neighbors was shot this morning and later died.

It started as a quiet morning in Champaign in the area of Beardsley and Fifth Street, until neighbors woke up to the sound of gunfire just after 5 a.m. Champaign Police arrived to find 34-year-old Laytona Gwin with a gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.

“It should be a nice place to stay,” Tina Marshall said. “It used to be a good neighborhood around here. It used to be pretty quiet.”

When Marshall found out that Gwin, her neighbor, had been shot, she was shocked.

“It was surprising because it’s usually pretty quiet up here,” she said.

Investigators said that Gwin was involved in some sort of a domestic dispute with a gun. They said the gun went off and she was hit. Police have spoken with someone in connection to the shooting, but no arrests have been made, as they are still working to learn if that person is a suspect. They also said there is no threat to the community and they aren’t looking for anyone else in connection to the shooting.

Champaign Police said domestic violence cases topped more than 870 in 2019 and grew to more than 980 in 2020. Courage Connection, an Urbana domestic violence prevention center, is stepping in to help.

“When you have resources for people going through this, you’re helping them live full lives,” said Bryce Decker, Associate Director of Legal Advocacy.

Decker also said if anyone knows someone going through this, they should call one or both of the following domestic violence hotlines: 217-364-4350 and 877-384-4390. A call can end up saving someone’s life.

Courage Connection offers a variety of services for victims of domestic violence, including a legal advocacy program, therapy counseling services and more.