Neighbors react after area searched for runaway suspect

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a scary night for some in Monticello after a man ran from a traffic stop and through a neighborhood to hide from police.

Perry Wilkerson, from Chicago, was eventually arrested. He is facing traffic and drug charges.

This started when Wilkerson was pulled over for speeding. He stopped at first, but then started driving away. He did not stop until his Jeep ran out of gas four miles down the road, but even then he was not ready to give up.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh. I hope that guy gets pulled over,” said Cassandra Pearson. And that is exactly what happened.

Pearson was driving on I-72 Tuesday night by Monticello. “It was about 6:45 and he passed me erratically, going probably about 85 or 90 and he was kind of weaving.” She was talking about Wilkerson.

The 24-year-old Chicago man was pulled over by State Police after that, but it did not end there. He started driving again until he ran out of gas and then took off running into Pearson’s neighborhood.

“A policeman walked across my deck, and they were all in my backyard,” said Bob Burton. He lives across the street from Pearson. He was home when police started searching.

“Had the garage door open, and I turned around and there’s a policeman standing out in the rain, pouring down rain and he’s saying we’ve got somebody on the loose who’s coming in this neighborhood. Please lock your doors, lock your cars up and stay inside,” Burton recalled.

“I had a shed in the back. I was little afraid he might get into the shed or something.” Burton had the right idea because police eventually found Wilkerson in another neighbor’s shed across the street.

“He was covered in mud. They described him… his tan pants and covered in mud. He’d escaped from a squad car over on I-72, and it’s probably a half a mile or more over there, so he’d come a good ways,” said Pearson.

She said she is just happy things ended with Wilkerson in custody. “A lot of times on the interstate, you see things like that, and nothing happens, and so I was really pleased to see that something had happened and the suspect was caught.”

Deputies from Macon County and state police were involved in the arrest. Wilkerson is being held in Piatt County. He is facing charges for speeding, not having insurance and drug possession, including intent to deliver.