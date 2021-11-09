Neighbors help neighbor finish up his harvest

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – Typically, Chris wise only has one combine to harvest crops. Tuesday, his neighbors brought their equipment over, and they were able to use six combines to get the job done.

Wise said he had a lot of soy beans to harvest this year and early weather wasn’t friendly. So, as harvesting season is winding down, he still has 300 acres to get through.

With rain on the way, he knew he would need some help to get it all done. So, he called a few of his neighbors to see if they could bring their equipment and help harvest.

“I have an older combine, and it was 27 years old, and it was just a little bit small. It was time to be done,” he said. “And I had neighbors who were done combining. So, I called them up and asked if they would do custom work and of course they said yes.”

Wise said the family farm has been around since 1899, and he’s been leasing property from the U of I since about 1960.

He said no one has ever seen something like this or this kind of help for either field.

Wise said they should be all done by Tuesday night.