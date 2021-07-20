Neighbors hear explosion, house destroyed in fire

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire is under investigation after neighbors told first responders they heard an explosion. It happened Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of Broadmeadow Road.

Neighbors looked up after hearing the noise and saw smoke and flames coming from the house. Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said the front window of the home was blown out, and the back wall of the house was blown out by about a foot.

No word yet if anyone was hurt.

The Thomasboro Fire Department and the Gifford Fire Department were called to assist.