Neighbors express concern after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People who live near one apartment complex were unsettled as they watched police investigate a shooting outside their doors.

Decatur Police said one man was shot Friday afternoon. Officials spent hours canvasing the streets near East Wellington and North Woodford to find out what happened. Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers have not released what they believe led up to the shooting or if they have identified any suspects. So far, they have not arrested anyone. Officials were at the apartment complex investigating for a few hours before clearing the scene.

One woman, who lives in the complex and wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, said she has seen things like this happen in her neighborhood and she is worried about her daughter’s safety. “I’m scared to take my trash out at night. I work all day and night time is when I get home. I am scared to walk from my car to the inside of my house at night time. I would love for her to be growing up in a safe place where she could play outside and be safe,” she said.

Stephen Decatur Middle School was placed on a brief soft lockdown. That school is located less than half a mile down the road from where police were investigating. However, that was lifted around 3:30 p.m. and students were sent home.