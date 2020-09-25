Neighbors concerned about yard sign thieves

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — You can drive around just about any neighborhood and see political signs. Recently, some have been stolen.

A lot of people living on the city’s east side say they have the same issue, but this is happening in other parts of central Illinois too. The main targets: Black Lives Matter and Trump signs. Angela Waarala has had three signs taken from her yard. While it’s frustrating, she has this to say to the people taking them:

“It’s not going to silence those of us who are putting signs like this in our yard, and I think that’s the message that I would like communicated is: I will just replace them, and it won’t change my vote.”

A Biden-Harris sign was taken from Waarala’s yard twice. A neighbor found it mangled in a neighbor’s yard both times. A Black Lives Matter sign was stolen this morning. Her “Vote Democratic” sign was also taken, but she has since replaced it.

Waarala feels that, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, there are other ways to tell someone you disagree with them aside from of walking onto their property and stealing.