Neighbors: Change needs to happen after bicyclists hurt in crash

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Neighbors are speaking out after a semi crashed into two bicyclists down the road from their Champaign County home. They said this crash is another sign that something needs to change.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 150 near Spring Lake Road. Both of the bicyclists were hurt. Police are still looking for the semi driver.

Neighbors want the shoulders of the road to be widened. There is not much give around the edges.

They also want some changes to the speed limit signs. That is because there are a lot of people who bike along there and the way things are now puts them at risk.

“It started with a rescue truck and then two fire trucks going west and I wondered what happened,” said Paula Flannell. What she saw outside her kitchen window were first responders heading to a crash on Route 150.

Three bicyclist were riding together when two of them were hit by a semi. Police said the semi driver took off and they have not tracked them down. “I went by the front door and I saw flashing lights and I called my husband and said, ‘They have 150 blocked off, you can’t go west.'”

Denny Elimon saw it too. He has lived right along 150 for 30 years. “It didn’t surprise me because the bicyclists that come through here are always in danger. People leaving the city of Mahomet and the Mahomet speed zone of 45 miles per hour are known to really accelerate between here and the rest of 150 going west.

Flannell feels some changes to the road could make it safer. “I think it needs to be wider; better shoulder, with all the cyclists that ride, it’s not a good road to be on.” She also feels that extending the 45-mile-per-hour speed limit further outside city limits could help. “55 is the speed limit right before our subdivision begins, and most people are going 55 before they even get there.”

And she has one message for drivers along that highway. “Just slow down and be aware. I mean, what’s your hurry? You want to live to see another day, and you want other people too. You have to be aware of other people on the road. Not just cyclists, but cars as well.”

One of the cyclists was seriously hurt in that crash. The other had minor injuries. The third person riding with them was not hit.

Police are still looking for the semi driver who hit them. People should look out for a truck that has some damage and is white and silver-colored.