Neighbors and friends help with harvest

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Reed family of Tuscola had a medical emergency last month which kept them from getting in the fields for the past three weeks.

Linda Reed’s heart stopped just the day after being taken to the emergency room for chest pains. Doctors at Carle Hospital were able to improve her condition, but the health scare halted any harvest work being done by her husband Roger or son Brent.

When the Reed’s friends in the community heard about their issue, they decided to come together and help them finish the harvest. More than 25 people stopped their own work for a day to lend a helping hand.

Brent Reed says they would not have been able to get all the harvest done if it were not for the community. The family has over 1,000 acres of farmland around Douglas County.

The Reed family did not think Linda would be well enough to come home until Christmas, but progress in the last few days makes them believe she will recover well before then.