MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been one issue after another for a neighborhood in Mahomet. Families in Candlewood Estates have faced eviction notices, lot fee increases, and water concerns. Now, some neighbors are stepping in to help until their problems are solved.

From brown water to no water, it’s the latest issue for this small Mahomet community. Some families in candlewood estates have been without running water since the end of December. Most of it’s been restored, but Scott McCaslin said that isn’t the end.

“They’re digging up pipes all over the trailer court. And we have to boil the water or use jug water,” said McCaslin.

Kodiak Property Management said that pipe work is to hopefully put an end to an old issue. For the last 35 years. They say the water lines have been owned by Sangamon Valley Water District, but now Kodiak said they’re trying to change that. Kodiak filed a lawsuit. Part of a statement reads:

McCaslin has bought filters to try and help with the water quality but has to change them a lot.

“We’re just going to have to cut back. I mean, we’re on bare minimum now.”

But surrounding community members don’t mind picking up the slack.

I spoke with the Mahomet Christian Church who said when they heard the news, they instantly went into help mode. They stocked up on water and set it out for anyone to take.

“Even the boil water to them was not tasting well and they didn’t want to get anybody sick. And I’m like please take it. I said, ‘you can always bring the jugs back and refill here. That’s fine. Our water is your water,’” said Pastor Jeff Dyson.

The church said they’re willing to help as long as candlewood’s boil order is in effect.

Statement on rent increase: “Unfortunately, we have been faced with economic realities such as inflation, rising supply and labor costs, and soaring interest rates which are necessitating an increase in lot rent.



While this is a large increase, it still remains very much in line with similar communities in the area.



With the funds, we are committed to many community improvements and upgrades, such as roadwork, landscaping, and repairs and improvements to community amenities. All of this will help to improve curb appeal, increase safety, and will ultimately directly benefit property values. We are eager and excited for residents to see the reinvestment we are making in the community they are proud to call home. “

Water company issues and current litigation: “The water lines are owned by Sangamon Valley Water District, and have been owned and maintained by them for more than 35 years. They now want to claim that the sale more than 35 years ago was invalid, and that Candlewood is responsible. We’re currently in litigation, but maintenance remains the responsibility of Sangamon Valley Water District who our residents directly pay for their water services, and have been paying directly for more than 35 years.”