Meeting on neighborhood safety

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Cities in Central Illinois are looking for more ways to combat violence and that means getting the public involved.

A Neighborhood Watch Meeting happened tonight in Urbana. Its not the first Neighborhood Watch, but Mayor Diane Marlin and Chief Bryant Seraphin are both glad to see more people wanting to help.

Chief Seraphin says police cannot be everywhere, so a neighborhood watch helps put more eyes on an area. That way if someone sees something suspicious, they can call officers to come check it out. At tonight’s meeting, the Neighborhood Watch discussed issues going on in their area and established communication between the group and the Urbana Police officer involved in the group.

“See something, say something. If something doesn’t seem right, well at least say something, and you don’t necessarily have to go do it, just call us,” Chief Seraphin said.

“The more people are talking to each other, cooperating with each other, watching out for each other and their neighbors the better off we are,” Mayor Marlin said.

It’s not just city leaders who want to see a drop in violence. Mayor Marlin says she received a petition signed by over 400 people asking for surveillance cameras to be put up around the city.

For more information on the Neighborhood Watch program, check out the link below.

https://www.urbanaillinois.us/neighborhood-watch