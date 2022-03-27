URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) –HV Neighborhood is helping kids follow their dream while also sharing their stories. They call it neighborhood voices. A group of kids meets during the weekend to learn and develop skills in something they like. That’s all while letting the community know what is going on from their point of view.

HV Neighborhood executive director Maurice Hayes said, “We want to be able to train them in production and also be the anchors to tell their own story about what’s going on in their community what affect them and we have the information they provide to try and get some help for them.”

The group is learning how to make a talk show that will start to air on HVTV, which is a youtube channel through HV Neighborhood. If you would like to help or sign your kid you can message HV neighborhood or Maurice Hayes on Facebook.