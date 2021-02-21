Neighborhood group brings food pantry to the front door

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Giovanna Dibenedetto started a group called “Silver Hearts” to give back to people living in her neighborhood in Urbana.

The group fights food insecurity in Champaign-Urbana, but after the pandemic hit they decided to get more creative to make sure people got their food.

Since the pandemic arrived, they’ve been delivering groceries to their neighbors. Debenedetto said she tries to give away $1,000 in groceries each month. She said she wants to think about the people in her neighborhood who can’t drive themselves to food pantries, or are still quarantining inside because of the pandemic.

“We’re all tired of COVID, and we wanna go back to normal, but the reality is this isn’t going to be the case,” Debenedetto said. “And for the work we do, these are people that belong to high risk groups and can’t leave their homes.”

To keep their operations going, the group needs volunteer help, as well as help reaching it’s $1,000 goal for their next delivery. In order to donate, text the amount you’d want to donate followed by the word ‘silverhearts’ to 833-660-0040.