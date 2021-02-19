Neighborhood experiences issue with mail delivery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a neighborhood in Danville are wondering why they are not getting their mail.

Some did get a delivery Friday after waiting for a week. People in Champaign said they had the same problem a few days ago. Both post offices sent a news release asking people to clear snow and ice. But neighbors said they already did.

Now, they are questioning whether this is the real reason for the delay.

“If they would just be honest about it and say ‘Look, we are having a shortage. We don’t have enough people. If you want your mail, come and pick it up.’ And then I think people would do that,” said Jamie Mattis McDaniels. “I mean, yeah it’s an inconvenience, but being lied to is the problem.”

People in one neighborhood in Danville said their mail carrier just got back from vacation and no one took over the route while he was gone.