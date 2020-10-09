Neighbor starts fundraiser to buy new wheelchair for former firefighter

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A freak accident left a firefighter to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair. Now his neighbor is trying to make sure, even though he can’t fight fires, he can enjoy his hobbies.

The accident happened in April 2004 while John Philpott was setting up for training on how to handle a tanker de-railing. Something went wrong, and the bucket of a backhoe fell on his neck and shoulders. He broke his neck and hurt his spine. Those injuries have kept him from doing the one thing he loves the most.

“Got the call at work that John was in the emergency room, and that’s all they would tell me,” said his wife Rebecca Philpott. “I was just met by another firefighter friend at the door, and really all he would say was basically that John was alive. That was the best he could tell me at the time, and so I knew at that moment that it was pretty bad.”

His recovery was slow and difficult. “Probably two years I couldn’t use my arms and I had to be fed, but it gradually just started coming back, and I can use my arms to eat with, and I can brush my teeth, comb my hair, do stuff like that,” he explained.

“Our whole lives changed overnight. He couldn’t work anymore. I stayed with him the whole time, just because he wasn’t able to do anything for himself,” said Rebecca. Now, he uses a wheelchair to get around, but it has its limits.

“It’s pretty much an indoor wheelchair, but it functions some outside, but it definitely doesn’t go all-terrain,” he said.

That’s what inspired his neighbor, Joe Kapitany, to do something. He started a fundraiser to buy Philpott an all-terrain wheelchair.

“It’s just gonna be momumental for him, after 17 years, to get back out in the woods. I mean, we take it for granted just to take a walk in the woods,” said Kapitany.

“It means a lot, I mean, because it’s gonna get me out there where I can do stuff, and I don’t wanna get left behind if my family goes hiking,” said Philpott. “It’s overwhelming. I can’t even describe how it feels.”

Those wheelchairs cost about $15,000. Kapitany hopes to also pay for more equipment to be added to it to help Philpott do other things outside. If you’re interested in donating to the fundraiser, you can use any of the methods below.

Facebook: Paralyzed Firefighter Fundraiser

Legions Bank in Vienna, IL

Paypal: kapper511@gmail.com