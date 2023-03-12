DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A red car was stuck on a pedestrian bridge in Decatur.

The car has been removed, but the area is still blocked off. The tip came from a neighbor who heard a loud noise.

“I was shocked because it’s pretty well spelled out around here where to drive,” said Kent West, a Decatur native. He lives near the park where the car crashed.

In fact, he and his dog Walter go every day.

“It’s a lack of being aware of the signs that are posted because they have many signs posted,” West said.

Decatur Park officials said the incident happened on the West End of Fairview Park on the old Illinois Terminal Train Bridge. It was converted into a pedestrian and bike path.

“It’s very narrow,” said West. “It has a center line down just like so people can walk two different ways and still stay out of people’s ways.”

The Decatur Park District Police released a statement saying: “Investigation is still ongoing and no estimates of the property damage are available at this time.”

West says someone must have been unfamiliar with the park to have this happen and he actually found out about it from a neighbor.

Decatur Park officials said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

Due to darkness and the vehicle partially hanging off the bridge, the area was blocked off and secured while the car stayed on the bridge. It was removed the next day.

West said the bridge is a great attraction to the park.

“It’s a really nice sense of freedom of using a really nicely laid out park,” said West. “You should feel safe and comfortable here.”

Decatur Park officials want to remind the community no motorized vehicles are allowed on the Decatur Park District trails. The speed limit around the park is 20 mph.

A park official also said there were no injuries.