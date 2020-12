URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Thanks to a neighbor, a house fire in Urbana was extinguished before getting out of control.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday on Eastern Drive. Firefighters said the fire started on the back of the house. The neighbor got out a hose and was able to put it out.

No one was hurt. The cause is still under investigation.

There was $25,000 in damage. The people living there have been displaced.