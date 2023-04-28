ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Building self-confidence as a young girl can be hard to do, but the Arcola Rotary Club is trying to build them up. Today they held their first event doing just that with the help of some big names.

“There’s different ways to lead, and you have to do it whatever fits you,” said Shauna Green, University of Illinois Women Basketball Coach.

Girls in sixth through 12th grades sat in for presentations on social media safety, self-defense, mental health, and wellness. This push to empower is coming at a needed time for these girls. The CDC released a 2021 study showing 30 percent of girls in 9th-12th grades have seriously considered suicide. That’s a six percent increase since 2019.

“The speakers we had today, we were hoping that they would help them gain confidence and help them develop leadership skills so they can go out and do anything in the world,” said Winnie Stortzum, Arcola Rotary Club President.

It seems like their words were well received. Girls I spoke with said the speakers made them re-think what their potential is and how they’ll reach it. Some of them are even thinking of ways to further spread the message.

“I feel like this was a super inspiring thing. I feel like this was really good and it will not only help me but other people who might have needed to hear that,” said Vanessa Arizpe.

The Rotary Club is hoping this Empowering Girls’ Day is the first of many.