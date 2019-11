MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — An elementary school student found a needle in a “fun size” piece of candy.

The candy was brought to school from the student’s home and was obtained through trick or treating activities over the past few days.

At this time, the Mahomet Police Department and the Mahomet Seymour Schools do not believe that there is any on-going threat related to this incident.

The incident remains under investigation and updates will be provide if and when new information is obtained.