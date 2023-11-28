SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Almost 50 small businesses across the state were inducted into the Illinois Made program, as state leaders honor the local businesses they believe help make Illinois incredible for both residents and visitors.

“The Illinois Made program selects a group of our most exemplary hidden gems and one-of-a-kind small businesses and encourages Illinoisans and visitors alike to discover the experiences they offer,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “This year’s class of Illinois Makers is one of our most diverse. In every corner of our state, people from all walks of life are creating delicious food and sharing expert craftmanship. Illinois is sending out the message loud and clear that our state is open for business, and it’s the perfect place for businesses big and small to call home.”

The 48 businesses mark the largest class of businesses added since the program started in 2016.

The 2023 Illinois Makers class represents the largest class since the start of the program, bringing the Maker total to 276. This year’s class offers products ranging from locally sourced and fermented kombucha to handmade, custom golf clubs.

“Small businesses are essential to Illinois’ economy and Illinois Makers not only provide economic impact but also add to our diverse communities, inspiring travel to all corners of the state,” DCEO Director Kristin Richards said. “This year, we are proud to welcome the largest class of Illinois Made Makers to date – a testament to the wide-ranging unique experience and quality products that Illinois small businesses offer.”

Central Illinois businesses on the list this year include Janie’s Mill in Ashkum, the Fire Doll Artisan Chandlery in Champaign, the Cloud Mountain Kombucha in Urbana, Kathy’s Kitchen Store in Virginia, Big Thorn Farm and Brewery in Georgetown, Farmhouse Signs & Co. in Taylorville, Edge of Normal Workshop in Normal, Del’s Popcorn Shop in Decatur, Buzz Bomb Brewing Co. in Springfield, Rader Family Farms in Normal, and Wooden it be Lovely in Springfield.

276 businesses have been recognized since the program launched. More information on the Illinois Made program can be found here.