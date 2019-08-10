1  of  2
Early morning shooting Murder/suicide leaves two dead

Nearly 300 people participate in Wine Walk

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 300 people bought tickets to a wine walk Friday night.

The event, which was organized by the Champaign Center Partnership (CCP), sold out nearly a week ahead of time.

Each ticket included a mini wine glass and one-ounce wine tastings at the following businesses: BodyWork Associates, Bossa Nova Cafe, Christopher & Co., Circles Boutique, Dandelion Vintage, Furniture Lounge, Jane Addams Book Shop, Live Action Games, Ten Thousand Villages and WEFT FM.

“Lots of fun, locally-owned businesses that might not get foot traffic during a Friday night – this is a way to draw the public in, to give them a little business exposure and for people to have a good time,” CCP Director Genevieve Kirk explained.

Kirk said after seeing such a strong turnout for the first Wine Walk, CCP is planning to hold another wine walk soon.

