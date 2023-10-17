VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion Advantage announced the latest Vermilion County awardees of Illinois’ Back to Business grant program.

The B2B grant is meant to boost businesses heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recovery money has been given to several hotels, restaurants, and creative arts businesses throughout Central Illinois. For this most recent round of grants, nearly 30 businesses in Vermilion County were awarded.

Hotels in Vermilion County that received a B2B grant include:

Sleep Inn & Suites: $66,198

Best Western Regency Inn: $35,712

Red Roof Inn & Suites: $46,165

Quality Inn & Suites: $48,778

Holiday Inn Express & Suites: $62,714

Towne Place Suites: $69,682

Hampton Inn & Suites: $64,456

Super 8 Danville: $43,552

Sleepy Creek Winery: $871

Restaurants in Vermilion County that received a B2B grant include:

Elas Eatery: $5,000

VIPS Restaurant: $40,000

Rich’s Family Restaurant: $35,000

Danville Boat Club: $50,000

Sadie’s Place: $10,000

La Casa Del Sol, Hoopeston: $30,000

Lolas Bar and Grill, Potomac: $15,000

Subway, Westville: $50,000

Julie’s Shooting Star: $25,000

Creative Arts businesses in Vermilion County that received a B2B grant include:

DLO Musical Theatre: $5,000

Danville Symphony Orchestra: $35,000

Fyenally Raw Studios: $5,000

Requite Tattoo: $5,000

Vermilion County Museum Society: $20,000

Vermilion Festival Chorus: $5,000

Vermilion Heritage Foundation (Fischer Theatre): $245,000

D&J Entertainment: $5,000

JoyfulBubbles: $5,000

Exit 210 Saloon: $35,00

Applications for the B2B grant closed in May of this year, but other state grant opportunities can be viewed here.