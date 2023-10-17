VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion Advantage announced the latest Vermilion County awardees of Illinois’ Back to Business grant program.
The B2B grant is meant to boost businesses heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recovery money has been given to several hotels, restaurants, and creative arts businesses throughout Central Illinois. For this most recent round of grants, nearly 30 businesses in Vermilion County were awarded.
Hotels in Vermilion County that received a B2B grant include:
- Sleep Inn & Suites: $66,198
- Best Western Regency Inn: $35,712
- Red Roof Inn & Suites: $46,165
- Quality Inn & Suites: $48,778
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites: $62,714
- Towne Place Suites: $69,682
- Hampton Inn & Suites: $64,456
- Super 8 Danville: $43,552
- Sleepy Creek Winery: $871
Restaurants in Vermilion County that received a B2B grant include:
- Elas Eatery: $5,000
- VIPS Restaurant: $40,000
- Rich’s Family Restaurant: $35,000
- Danville Boat Club: $50,000
- Sadie’s Place: $10,000
- La Casa Del Sol, Hoopeston: $30,000
- Lolas Bar and Grill, Potomac: $15,000
- Subway, Westville: $50,000
- Julie’s Shooting Star: $25,000
Creative Arts businesses in Vermilion County that received a B2B grant include:
- DLO Musical Theatre: $5,000
- Danville Symphony Orchestra: $35,000
- Fyenally Raw Studios: $5,000
- Requite Tattoo: $5,000
- Vermilion County Museum Society: $20,000
- Vermilion Festival Chorus: $5,000
- Vermilion Heritage Foundation (Fischer Theatre): $245,000
- D&J Entertainment: $5,000
- JoyfulBubbles: $5,000
- Exit 210 Saloon: $35,00
Applications for the B2B grant closed in May of this year, but other state grant opportunities can be viewed here.