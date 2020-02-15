Nature center hosts lesson on syrup

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members were taught how sap is collected from maple trees and how that sap is then turned into maple syrup at the Macon County Conservation District’s Maple Syrup program.

They also discussed how the process has changed by explaining how the Native American’s first taught settlers how to do it and how it is done today.

Attendees were taught how to tell if a tree is maple based off it’s branch and leaves, although the event was indoors due to the cold weather.

“I think it’s great to see a public interest in this kind of topic. It’s not the kind of thing people think about that often, so to see that there is interest in the public to come out and learn a little bit about this, it’s nice,” says Alysia Callison, who is the Nature Center Manager

Sap must be boiled for 8-12 hours and it takes about 40 buckets of sap to make a single bucket of syrup.