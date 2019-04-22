Nationally recognized Illini returns for race

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There will be a homecoming this weekend at the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon. Former Illini Craig Virgin is the featured celebrity runner and guest keynote speaker.

In his time at Illinois, Virgin won nine Big Ten individual track championships and was a 9-time NCAA All American in the 70s.

Virgin was inducted into the National Distance Running Hall of Fame as well as the National USA Track & Field Hall of Fame after being selected in 2010.

He was also a member of the inaugural UI Athletics Hall of Fame class.