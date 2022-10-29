(NEXSTAR) — Is there a trick or treat goodie that makes you say “boo”? We all have our likes and dislikes when it comes to sweets — but according to data from CandyStore.com, an online wholesale and bulk candy retailer, some are more likely to get “yucks” than “yums.”

To rank its “worsts,” CandyStore surveyed over 15,000 customers and combined that with 12 other “best” and “worst” Halloween candy lists from outlets like Buzzfeed, Business Insider and Bon Appétit.

Here’s the 2022 list.

Ranking Candy 10. Good & Plenty 9. Black licorice 8. Tootsie Rolls 7. Mary Jane 6. Smarties 5. Wax cola bottles 4. Necco Wafers 3. Peanut Butter Kisses 2. Candy corn 1. Circus peanuts (Candystore.com)

CandyStore explains Circus Peanuts have previously been no. 1 on its “worst” list and were in second place last year.

Unfamiliar with some of these candies? Here’s a little breakdown (flavor/year introduced, if known) for ones you may not have heard of: Mary Jane (peanut butter-molasses taffy, 1914); Smarties (sweet-hard coated chocolate, 1937); wax cola bottles (gummy cylinder containing sweet syrup in various flavors); and Necco Wafers (chalky wafers in various flavors, 1847).

Interestingly, two of the candies on this list are very similar.

Peanut Butter Kisses have no relation to Hershey’s Kisses, despite the name. They are, however, a variant of Mary Jane candies, as explained by food historian Sarah Wassberg Johnson. Like Mary Janes, PBKs are peanut butter and molasses flavored. Unlike Mary Janes, PBKs come in orange and black wrappers — which may be part of why they’re so often associated with Halloween.

In case you’re wondering, CandyStore didn’t reserve all its research to finding the candy people love to hate. The site also named its 10 Best Halloween Candies, with one major winner reigning supreme for another year: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

“This is the perennial blowout of the century,” CandyStore writes.

It’s important to note, likes and dislikes are subjective. All candy has someone who likes it. Enjoy your favorites this Halloween!