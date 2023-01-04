This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Austin Butler in a scene from “Elvis.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

(KTLA) – The “Elvis” movie is back in the building to celebrate the King of Rock and Roll’s birthday.

On Jan. 8, the Baz Luhrmann film will return to select theaters for a free screening on what would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday.

The promotion comes courtesy of Warner Bros., not only celebrate the big day but also to further the film’s campaign for awards season.

The screenings will take place in cities across the United States and Canada. Tickets are free, but given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans can try to reserve a spot here.

Showtime starts at 5 p.m., unless where otherwise indicated:

Atlanta: AMC Phipps Plaza

Chicago: AMC River East 21

Dallas: AMC NorthPark 15

Kansas City, Kansas: AMC Town Center 20 (Leawood)

Los Angeles: AMC Burbank 16 (Burbank; screening starts at 4 p.m.)

New York City: AMC Loews 34 th Street

Street San Francisco: AMC Metreon

Toronto, Ontario: Cineplex’s Scotiabank Theatre Toronto

Vancouver, British Columbia: Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

There will also be a special screening at Graceland’s Guest House Theater in Memphis, beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets can be reserved here.

Each screening includes a special introduction from Luhrmann as well as actor Austin Butler, who portrayed Presley in the film.

“The entire ‘ELVIS’ team, along with Graceland and the Presleys themselves, have been listening to you all and working diligently to come up with these very special gifts in celebration of Elvis on his birthday,” said Luhrmann, in a statement included with the Warner Bros. press release.