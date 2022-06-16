(The Hill) – Walmart said it pulled MyPillow products from its stores as the pillow company’s founder and CEO Mike Lindell continues to falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Trump.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the products’ removal after Lindell posted a series of live videos on his Facebook page in which he talked about the decision in interviews with Conservative podcasters.

“While we are no longer carrying them in stores, MyPillow products continue to be available on Walmart.com,” a Walmart spokesperson told The Hill.

In a livestream Lindell posted on Thursday of him speaking with Steve Bannon for an episode of “Bannon’s War Room,” the MyPillow CEO said the removal would be a “$10 million hit” to his company.

He also told Bannon the company was spending $500,000 a week on television advertising, adding that he offered to lower the price of MyPillow products for Walmart.

In a separate interview Lindell livestreamed on Wednesday, he said Walmart was “canceling” him.

“You guys are canceling us just like the other box stores,” Lindell said he had told a Walmart executive. “Shame on you Walmart. You’re disgusting.”

Lindell, an ally of Trump, has repeatedly made debunked claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

He has been sued by voting system companies Dominion and Smartmatic for defamation over his claims. Lindell also filed suits against the two companies, but both his counterclaims have been dismissed.

A federal judge in May ordered Lindell to pay some of Smartmatic’s court costs and fees, saying some of the MyPillow CEO’s allegations against the company were “frivolous.”

Major retailers like Costco, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Kohl’s have also dropped his products.