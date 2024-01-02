(The Hill) — Former President Trump went after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) for vetoing a proposed ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors Saturday.

“DeWine has fallen to the Radical Left,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “No wonder he gets loudly booed in Ohio every time I introduce him at Rallies, but I won’t be introducing him any more. I’m finished with this ‘stiff.’ What was he thinking. The bill would have stopped child mutilation, and prevented men from playing in women’s sports. Legislature will hopefully overturn. Do it FAST!!!”

The bill, House Bill 68, also had the aim of preventing transgender women and girls from competing as part of female school sports teams.

The Ohio governor said Friday he had spent the last two weeks since the bill was delivered to him on a “fact-finding mission,” saying he traveled to the Buckeye State and talked to medical professionals and the families of transgender children. He also said he talked to those who are against treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy.

“These are truly complex issues, and reasonable people draw vastly different conclusions,” DeWine said during a press conference Friday. “This bill would impact a very small number of Ohio’s children, but for those children who face gender dysphoria, and for their families, the consequences of this could not be more profound.”

“Ultimately, I believe this is about protecting human life,” DeWine added. “Many parents have told me that their child would not have survived — would be dead today — if they had not received the treatment they received from one of Ohio’s children’s hospitals.”

“I cannot sign this bill as is currently written,” DeWine said, “and just a few minutes ago, I vetoed the bill.”