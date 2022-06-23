(The Hill) — Viewers are getting a first glimpse of an upcoming documentary on former President Donald Trump that’s of interest to the Jan. 6 committee.

In the trailer for the Discovery+ documentary “Unprecedented,” released Wednesday, Trump and his adult children are seen each sitting down for interviews.

“I think I treat people well, unless they don’t treat me well, in which case you go to war,” Trump tells filmmakers.

Asked if he would be willing to talk about what happened at last year’s Capitol riot, Trump replies, “Yep.”

Earlier this week, British filmmaker Alex Holder said he had turned over extensive footage he had captured to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack after it issued a subpoena.

Holder said he was recording video for a project focused on Trump’s reelection campaign and conducted interviews with the president and his family. He also captured footage as the riot was unfolding at the Capitol.

Holder is scheduled to be deposed by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday.

In the teaser shared by Discovery+, Ivanka Trump says with a smile, “My father, he is very honest.”

“And he is who he is,” adds the 45th president’s eldest daughter and former White House adviser.

“He believes everything he’s doing is right,” Donald Trump, Jr. says of his father in another clip.

Discovery+ has not yet announced an airdate for “Unprecedented.”