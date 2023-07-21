(KRON) — Trader Joe’s is recalling two cookie products, the grocery chain announced Friday. The recall comes after the two products with a certain sell-by date may contain rocks. The products being recalled are listed below.

Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU #99744) Sell-By Date: 10/19/23-10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies (#82752) Sell-By Date: 10/17/23-10/21/23



All potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed, Trader Joe’s said. The company is asking anyone who has purchased or received any donations of either of these products to not eat them.

Trader Joe’s is urging customers to throw the product away or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund. There have been two other Trader Joe’s recalls this year: a coffee product and a fruit product.

Customers with questions about the recall can ask Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 (Monday-Friday, 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT) or send the company an email.