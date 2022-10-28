TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday after more than a decade of marriage, according to posts on their social media accounts.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Brazilian model both posted separate statements to their Instagram stories, confirming their divorce after about a month of speculation. Multiple outlets, including CNN and TMZ, reported earlier in the day that the couple would mutually petition to end their marriage of 13 years.

According to CNN, the couple had worked out their divorce terms and would file for joint custody of their children.

Brady made the announcement through his Instagram story around 11 a.m. Friday, saying he and Bündchen made the decision after “much consideration.”

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

Bündchen told Elle Magazine last month that she had concerns about her husband returning to playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his initial retirement in February.

During her interview, she said she would have liked for Brady “to be more present” in his family’s lives.

In a post on her Instagram story, Bündchen said she and Brady had drifted apart, saying the “decision to end a marriage is never easy.”

“I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she said.

Both parties said their priorities would be on their children and requested their privacy be respected.