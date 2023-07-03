EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Experts are advising pet owners to leave their four-legged loved ones at home this Fourth of July.

“I think that most people want to have their pets with them all the time and they assume if they’re celebrating, they want their pets to celebrate as well,” Dr. Anna Portnoy with Riverside Animal Hospital said.

“Unfortunately, being in large crowds, places, where it could be really hot, where there are very loud noises, can be very frightening to animals,” she added.

Fireworks and the Fourth go hand in hand, but it’s easy for pets to get spooked by loud bangs, which may cause them to bolt.

“There have been pets that have got out of the house or ran out of the yard or got out of their collar, which is why it’s so important not to take them to places where there are many people around, where, if they get away, they could get hit by a car,” Portnoy explained.

If your pet is at home but still might get spooked by fireworks, there are things you can do to help them feel more comfortable. Portnoy recommends playing music so your pet can’t hear the fireworks or talking to your vet about using a sedative medication.

Additionally, the American Veterinary Medical Association says you should make sure your dogs and cats have identification tags with up-to-date information. They also advise talking to your vet about getting your pet microchipped too.

Another thing to look out for this time of year is heat stroke. Experts say you should give your pet plenty of water and don’t leave them outside for too long. According to Portnoy, if it’s too hot outside for you, it’s probably too hot outside for your pet.