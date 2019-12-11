Timeline of events that left 5 victims and 2 attackers dead

People work to secure the scene of a shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The mayor of a New Jersey city says gunmen targeted the kosher market during a shooting that killed six people Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Jersey City attack and related developments, as provided by state and local officials:

SATURDAY

— 10 p.m.: Police find a body with head injuries in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car in Bayonne, New Jersey. They identified the victim as 34-year-old Michael Rumberger, of Jersey City, a livery driver.

TUESDAY

— Before 12:20 p.m.: Jersey City police detective Joseph Seals is fatally shot near Bay View Cemetery in Jersey City. Police say he may have tried to question the occupants of a vehicle. The assailants, identified as David Anderson and Francine Graham, flee.

— 12:21 p.m.: Anderson and Graham drive a rental van to the JC Kosher Supermarket. Anderson gets out and immediately begins firing at the business as he and Graham, who was the passenger, enter. Three people are shot and killed. Another is shot and wounded but escapes. Police say they arrived “within minutes,” immediately taking fire from the attackers.

— 12:38 p.m.: Someone discovers Seals’ body near Bay View Cemetery and calls police.

— 12:43 p.m.: Police bring an armored vehicle to the market and engage Anderson and Graham. A “long, protracted” shootout follows.

— 3:25 p.m.: An armored police vehicle breaks through the front of the market.

— 3:47 p.m.: Officers find five bodies inside the store and declare the shootout over. As the scene is investigated, they find multiple firearms and recover an unexploded pipe bomb.

— 9:21 p.m.: Mayor Steven Fulop tweets that “based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked,” touching off worries that the killings were an anti-Semitic attack.

WEDNESDAY

— 1:49 p.m.: The Associated Press reports that authorities are investigating potential connections with the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, a black nationalist theology, quoting a law enforcement official familiar with the inquiry who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is in progress. Some sects within the movement are known for their fierce condemnations of white and Jewish people.

— 2:30 p.m.: Authorities identify the attackers, who were among the bodies found in the store, and victims and say they are still investigating the attackers’ motives.

This story has been corrected to show that Michael Rumberger did not drive for Uber, as was in a previous version of this story.