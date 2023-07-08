(The Hill) – A teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a block party in Baltimore last weekend that killed two and injured nearly 30 others.

The Baltimore Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Friday that officers had arrested a 17-year-old male following the execution of a search warrant at a residence. Detectives believe he was involved in the Sunday shooting that took place just after midnight on Sunday in the southern part of the city.

The post states that the 17-year-old is being charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in vehicle. He has been taken to a booking facility.

The police said three victims remain in the hospital, all listed in fair condition. Nine had been taken to the hospital and 20 walked themselves to local hospitals immediately following the shooting.

The investigation is open and ongoing, with as much as a $28,000 reward available for information that leads to additional arrests and charges.

Officials have said they were looking for multiple shooters.

The two deceased victims were 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzales and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi. The ages of the hospitalized victims ranged from 13 to 32 years old.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said in a statement following the arrest that bringing the perpetrators to justice is the “number one priority,” and he is confident that the investigation will work through every tip, lead and suspect.

“Today’s arrest is a signal that with the community’s help we can get justice for Aaliyah, Kylis, and everyone who has been impacted by this tragedy — and Baltimoreans have my word that we will not rest until we do,” he said.