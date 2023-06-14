(KTLA) – Taco Bell and Crocs have teamed up to release a limited-edition slide just in time for summer.

The partnership resulted in a re-imagining of Crocs’ Mellow Slides, the company’s “most comfortable shoes,” according to its website. The newest iteration of the slides features Taco Bell’s signature colors, purple and black, and the phrase “Live Más.”

Taco Bell x Crocs limited-edition Mellow Slide will be available to the general public on June 28. (Taco Bell)

“This collaboration delivers on what both of our brands do best, listening to our fans and bringing their ideas to life in fun and unexpected ways,” Heidi Cooley, the chief marketing officer at Crocs, said in a statement.

“We know it doesn’t get much better than kicking back in comfort with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, so pairing our Mellow Slide with Taco Bell is the perfect combo!”

The shoes, priced at $60, will be available on the Crocs website.

Taco Bell rewards members who have reached the “Fire” tier can purchase the shoes before the general public on June 20. An exclusive link to the Crocs website will be emailed to rewards members on June 20, a news release said.

The slides will then go on sale to the general public on June 28.

The collaboration with Crocs marks the first time Taco Bell worked with the company, but it’s not the first time the fast-food chain has entered the retail space.

In 2019, Taco Bell opened The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort in Palm Springs. The hotel offered swimwear, sunglasses, life-sized sauce packet pool floats and other Taco Bell-inspired merchandise.