Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 22-year-old woman accused of helping hide the body of a slain Texas soldier pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges related to the crime.

Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, near Fort Hood, entered the pleas Tuesday in federal court in Waco to three conspiracy charges in the death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, 20. Aguilar remains in the Bell County Jail in Belton, Texas, while awaiting trial.