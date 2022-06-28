Monticello, Ill. (WCIA) –Todd Peddycoart of Monticello competed in the Special Olympics USA hosted in Orlando, Florida. Peddycoart has bowled since sixth grade. He is a member of the Piatt County Mental Heath Center’s Golden Eagles bowling team. He plays basketball as well.

During his first National competition with the Special Olympics he brought home a Gold medal and Silver medal for Illinois. Tony Kirkman of Piatt County Mental Health Center Executive Director stated, “We are super proud of Todd, his hard work, and his accomplishments. We are also so thankful to the Special Olympics of Illinois and happy for him to have had this amazing experience.”

From his bio on the USA Special Olympics website he said, “I’m proud of becoming a parent and learning how to care for him. I’m also proud of being able to help others, especially in basketball as a teammate and not a coach.”

Peddycoart added, “I’ve gotten to know all my coaches and athletes not just as teammates but many as friends.” Stated it has helped immensely, “I’ve also learned to control my temper and stay within my role.” As for his biggest challenge he told the Special Olympics of Illinois, “One of my biggest challenges has been to gain consistency and focus in what I do.”

Kirkman added, “Todd was selected as one of only four bowlers across our entire State to represent the Special Olympics of Illinois. I would say that Todd is very athletic individual and is extremely motivated to learn new ways to improve his skills. He actually bowls better when he is paired with someone of similar and or better skill set.”

Peddycoart works at the McDonald’s in Monticello.