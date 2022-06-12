(The Hill) – A bipartisan group of 20 senators announced a framework deal on Sunday to address gun violence following a string of high-profile mass shootings that have reignited a debate over gun control.

The framework includes funding for school safety measures and mental health, a requirement to review juvenile records for firearm buyers under 21 years old and incentives for states to implement “red flag” laws.

The deal was announced by some of the lawmakers who have been negotiating and in talks about what gun-related measures could pass in the chamber.

“Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe and reduce the threat of violence across our country,” the group said in a statement. “Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities.”

The bipartisan group includes Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Cory Booker (D- N.J.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Angus King (I-Maine), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

Shortly after the deal was announced, President Biden said in a statement that he would sign whatever proposals came to his desk as soon as possible.

“Each day that passes, more children are killed in this country: the sooner it comes to my desk, the sooner I can sign it, and the sooner we can use these measures to save lives,” Biden said.

