ST. GEORGE, Utah (KTVX) – Ruby Franke, the YouTube vlogger out of Southern Utah accused of child abuse, entered a plea deal on Monday.

Franke pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse. She was charged with six counts in early September. The remaining two have been dismissed as part of the deal.

Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were taken into custody in early September after two of Franke’s children were found emaciated in Hildebrandt’s Washington County home. Franke’s 12-year-old son was reportedly able to escape and went to a neighboring home asking for food and water. The neighbor called 911, saying the boy had tape on his ankles and wrists and had “deep lacerations from being tied up with rope.”

“I think he’s been … he’s been detained,” the caller said, his voice breaking up. “He’s obviously covered in wounds.”

Franke’s 10-year-old daughter was also found at Hildebrandt’s house, court records said. Both children were taken to the hospital. Eventually, Franke’s four youngest children were taken into state custody.

The 12-year-old boy told investigators that “Jodi” put the ropes on his ankles and wrists and that they used cayenne pepper and honey to dress the wounds caused by the ropes, according to a search warrant.

Franke’s husband, who recently filed for divorce, has been actively seeking custody the couple’s minor children.

A sentencing hearing for Franke has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20. Franke faces up to 15 years in prison for each guilty count for a maximum of 60 years. Franke will remain in state custody until her sentencing.

“We are pleased that Mrs. Franke has accepted responsibility for her criminal actions and that justice is being served to the extent possible in this type of situation,” said a representative for the State of Utah. “We are grateful for the law enforcement officers, case workers, children justice center staff and others that have been instrumental in the fair and speedy resolution of this case.”

On Friday, Winward Law, on behalf of Ruby Franke, released a statement calling her a devoted mother who is committed to taking responsibility for the part she played in the events leading up to her incarceration.

“During Ruby Franke’s incarceration in Washington County jail over the past few months, she has actively engaged in an introspection that has allowed her to reset her moral compass and understand the full weight of her actions,” the statement read, in part. “Demonstrating a sincere dedication to personal growth and rehabilitation, she has actively begun the process by reaching out to members of her family.”

A state prosecutor told Nexstar’s KTVX that Franke agreed to testify truthfully against Hildebrandt, who also has been accused of six counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse. Hildebrandt is scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Hildebrandt, who was employed as a mental health counselor, has agreed not to see patients until the allegations are addressed by state licensing officials. Her next court hearing is set for Dec. 27, according to court records. Hildebrandt’s attorney, Douglas Terry, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on the allegations made against Hildebrandt by Franke’s attorney, who claimed Hildebrandt isolated Franke from her family and “distorted” her morals.

In this image made from video provided by the Utah State Courts, Jodi Hildebrandt is seen during a virtual court appearance, Sept. 8, 2023, in St. George, Utah. (Utah State Courts via AP, File)

Franke was known for her once-popular YouTube channel “8 Passengers,” through which she doled out parenting advice to viewers.

The Franke family was criticized online for its “8 Passengers” video blog showing parenting decisions including banning their oldest son from his bedroom for seven months for pranking his younger brother. In other videos, Ruby Franke talked about refusing to take lunch to a kindergartener who forgot it at home and threatening to cut the head off a young girl’s stuffed toy to punish her for cutting things in the house.

In one video, Franke said she and her husband told their two youngest children that they would not be getting presents from Santa Claus one year because they had been selfish and weren’t responding to punishment like being kept home from school and cleaning the floorboards.

The YouTube channel, which started in 2015, ended after seven years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.