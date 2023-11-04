(NEXSTAR) — “Fall is for Gilmore Girls.”

In case you didn’t know, the internet says there’s one signature show to rewatch come autumn and it’s the hit 2000s comedy-drama “Gilmore Girls.” But did you know the show has a Texas connection? More on that below.

But first: what’s with “Gilmore Girls,” which premiered on now-defunct network The WB in October 2000, and autumn?

One needs not search too far for “Gilmore Girls” x fall content, the concept has been memed for years — but this year, the idea seems to have gone more mainstream. Aside from this article you’re reading, here are just a few recent stories/videos about the seasonal pairing:

Now that everyone seems to be taking notice, here’s a little rundown of all the fall-ness of the beloved teen show.

Where is summer?

For starters, in general, as noted by several ‘GG’ watchers, the show’s timeline seems to skip over the summer months, instead favoring cool, breezy days and leaf-dotted yards as its primary setting.

The show’s setting, the fictional hamlet of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, is also quintessentially New England in fall — the aforementioned brown and orange leaves, pumpkins, and a wreathed gazebo in the town square.

Also, due to the fact that much of the show’s plot revolves around Rory’s school life, it makes sense that the majority of the show would take place during the fall, when school is just beginning.

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham star in Warner Bros. TV series “Gilmore Girls.” (Photo by Warner Bros./Delivered by Online USA)

#Autumncore

There are also some non-tangible elements of “Gilmore Girls”‘ fall vibes — it’s just a feeling you can’t quite put your finger on.

“I never thought about it, but this is an excellent question,” one Redditor replied to a question about the show’s fall connection in the “Gilmore Girls” subreddit. “It’s always fall when I get the urge to rewatch GG and I have no idea why. Something about the vibe just says ‘fall.'”

A few of the reasons some Redditors have posited include the small town feel of Stars Hollow and its various familiar faces conjures feelings of home, or at least a basic outline of the concept. It’s comforting.

There’s also the show’s central mother-daughter relationship. The core of the show is a family, which also invites feelings of holidays and festivities.

Additionally, though this is not signature to “GG,” each season of the series’ original run typically premiered in late September or early October.

Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is aware of the show’s autumnal reputation.

Sherman-Palladino, who most recently created Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” recently discussed the show’s aesthetic with Rolling Stone, saying that she thinks the show has a “festive” feel, mostly due to the decor and location, which were, according to Sherman-Palladino, more due to budget constraints and the time of year in which they were shooting than deliberate choices. At least originally.

The creator told Rolling Stone’s Krystie Lee Yandoli that ultimately she became inspired after visiting Mark Twain’s house in Hartford, Connecticut and realizing that the town (which was decked out for October) had the feel of Stars Hollow.

Back in 2016, the show’s limited revival “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” cycled through four seasons of the character’s lives, though it wrapped up with a finale in fall — thoroughly cementing its place within what’s known as #Autumncore.

“Fall is for Gilmore Girls,” one user of X, formerly Twitter, recently wrote ahead of a rewatch.

“Gilmore Girls” and “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” are currently streamable on Netflix and available for rent or purchase on Apple TV, Vudu and Amazon Prime.