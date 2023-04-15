YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A car went through the roof of a home in a crash on Friday morning in Yadkinville, North Carolina, according to the Yadkinville Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters say that a man was driving down the city’s Suagartown Road when he lost control of the car at around 2 a.m., went up a parked car in the driveway like a ramp and crashed through the roof of a home.

Car goes through roof of home in Yadkinville crash

Two adults and two children were in the home and were not injured in the crash, according to the YVFD. Two people were in the car when it crashed and were taken to the hospital for treatment.