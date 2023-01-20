FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is no scrolling past the lead image on a Zillow listing for a Tennessee mansion posted earlier this week.

The 25-year-old home was listed for sale “as is,” with accompanying photos of the residence fully engulfed in flames thanks to a destructive fire that broke out last year. The Zillow post, has since caught the attention of the popular Zillow Gone Wild social media account, generating over 1,400 Instagram comments in less than a day.

Construction work apparently sparked the massive fire on Winslow Road in Franklin last September, as Nexstar’s WKRN reported at the time.

Williamson County Mansion Fire Sept. 2022 (Courtesy of Williamson County Rescue Squad)

The mansion was listed on Zillow on January 17th, and already had more than 115,000 views and 2,000 saves as of Friday. Zillow now lists the residence as “under contract,” meaning a sale is likely already in the works.

“Using that picture, we wanted to be transparent about the history of the home, and we wanted to show how grand the home was and how grand it could be again if they chose to rebuild,” Paula Duvall, property owner and listing agent told WKRN.

According to the listing, many elements of the original home can be saved, including the foundation.

For those willing to take on the rebuild, the property boasts a guest house that was not damaged by the fire, according to the sellers.

The listing states the price tag of $1,499,000 includes five acres of “hilltop” property.