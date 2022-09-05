KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died.

Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard from Stone. EMA officials say that later, authorities pinged his iPad, and the signal came back to a place near the Warren/Edmonson County line, near Chalybeate.

Officials say on September 3, around noon, Stone left solo from Coeur Airport in St. Louis, Missouri. Authorities say Stone stopped in Sparta to call his wife, and reported no issues at that time. Officials say Stone told his wife he was headed to Glasgow, Kentucky to fuel again, then he was heading to Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement.

Local authorities notified the FAA this afternoon that they located a Hisserich Nicholas S JetExec helicopter that crashed in the woods near Arthur, Ky. The FAA issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) on Sept. 3 to public safety agencies to alert them about the missing aircraft. The aircraft departed St. Louis, Mo., and was headed to Knoxville, Tenn. Only the pilot was on aboard. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration

ORIGINAL STORY

The search is on in Western Kentucky for a missing helicopter.

We are told the helicopter left St. Louis September 2. It was heading to Tennessee. According to a post on Muhlenberg County Emergency Management’s Facebook page, hunters saw the helicopter in Ohio County, Kentucky. The post says the hunters told officials the helicopter was flying in a southeasterly direction.

Kentucky State Police say the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lost contact with the pilot and aircraft in the early morning hours of September 3 over Edmonson County, Kentucky. Officials say the helicopter was flying below radar in an attempt to avoid storms in the area, but officials say it is too early to tell what the pilot’s fate could be.

EMA officials are asking people to check their properties for any signs of a helicopter crash, and if they see anything that might be related to the disappearance of the craft or its pilot to call law enforcement.

The FAA has released a statement that is subject to change. Officials with FAA say they notified local public safety agencies Saturday night alerting them about a missing Hisserich Nicholas S Jetexec helicopter near Beaver Dam, Kentucky.