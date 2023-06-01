(WSYR) – In honor of National Doughnut Day, several national and regional chains are offering free treats with qualifying purchases — or no purchases at all, in some cases.

National Doughnut Day, which falls on June 2 this year, was first celebrated in 1938. Organized by the Salvation Army, the observance was meant to honor the “Donut Lassies” who traveled overseas during WWI to provide support for the troops, sometimes by frying up doughnuts on the front lines.

The Salvation Army still celebrates National Doughnut Day today, usually with fundraisers, charitable events, or special deliveries to veterans, first responders and frontline workers. But pretty much anyone can get in on the fun by picking up a free doughnut at one of the following shops:

Duck Donuts

The Pennsylvania-based chain, which specializes in made-to-order doughnuts, is offering free cinnamon-sugar doughnuts to customers this Friday. No other purchase is necessary, a representative confirmed.

Dunkin‘

Dunkin’ customers who purchase any beverage on June 2 can redeem a free classic doughnut of their choice.

Krispy Kreme

Folks who show up at Krispy Kreme on June 2 will be treated to a free doughnut of their choosing (“any doughnut,” the company says) with no other purchases necessary. Anyone who buys a dozen doughnuts on Friday can also get a second Original Glazed dozen for $2 more.

Shipley Do-Nuts

The doughnut chain, which has locations primarily in the South, will be giving each of its customer a free glazed doughnut with every purchase.

Tim Hortons

Apparently, National Doughnut Day isn’t just an American thing. In honor of both the U.S. and Canadian National Doughnut Days — which both fall on June 2 — Toronto-based chain Tim Hortons (which also operates hundreds of U.S. locations) is giving away free doughnuts to customers in the U.S. on Friday, provided they order any hot or iced beverage via the Tim Hortons app.

Not a fan of the above chains? Check with your favorite local shops to see if they’re offering any freebies on Friday. Or, hop in the car and take a trip to one of the best doughnut shops in America to try some of the top-rated — although maybe not free — doughnuts in the country.