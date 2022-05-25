AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of murdering pro cyclist Moriah Wilson in Austin earlier this month, fled to New York just three days after the crime, U.S. Marshals said Wednesday.

Wilson, whose full name is Anna Moriah Wilson, was shot and killed the evening of May 11 at a home in east Austin. She was in Texas preparing to compete in a race in Hico, according to VeloNews. Wilson is originally from Vermont.

U.S. Marshals said Armstrong, 34, was at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on May 14 around 12:30 p.m.

She boarded a flight (#WN2262) to Houston Hobby Airport, then got on a connecting Southwest Airlines flight (#WN30) to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, wanted and accused of murder (U.S. Marshals Photo)

This was before an arrest warrant was issued for Armstrong on May 17.

U.S. Marshals described Armstrong as white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 125 pounds. She has hazel eyes and long, curly, light brown hair.

Armstrong was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black-and-white tennis shoes and a black COVID-19 mask with a possible yoga mat holder on her shoulders.

On May 20, U.S. Marshals asked for the public’s help in finding Armstrong. Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force are working on the investigation and pursuing leads.

Earlier this week, U.S. Marshals said agents believed she was still in the Austin area because of her ties to the community.

Anyone with details on where Armstrong could be is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1 (800) 336-0102 or submit a tip using the USMS Tips app.