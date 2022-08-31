FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating a fatal building collapse at the Martin’s Potato Roll Company near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday morning that one person died in the accident. During construction work on the property, multiple concrete walls collapsed. The remains of a 30-year-old contractor who was declared missing after the collapse were found Tuesday night.

OSHA is now investigating the employers, High Company LLC and High Structural Erectors, which both have no prior OSHA inspection history.

Julie Martin, one of the company’s owners, said the collapse happened in a new area not connected to their production building.

She said no Martin’s employees were injured and heavy rain in the area caused issues at the scene.

State Police said Wednesday that an investigation into what caused the collapse was ongoing.

Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Chambersburg that produces bread shipped across the country. Their most recognizable products are their potato bread and rolls.

The Chambersburg location includes a bakery, corporate headquarters, and Golden Roll Visitor center, according to the Martin’s website.