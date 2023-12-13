SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A U.S. Marine was killed in a tactical vehicle rollover during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton in California on Tuesday, base officials confirmed to Nexstar’s KSWB.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. as an amphibious combat vehicle (ACV) was making a ground movement during training, according to the U.S. Marine Corps. What caused the vehicle to overturn remains under investigation at this time.

Officials said 14 other Marines were in the vehicle when it rolled over. They were transported to nearby hospitals and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton for evaluation and treatment.

The current conditions of the other Marines or severity of their injuries are not yet known.

The identity of the Marine is being withheld by Camp Pendleton officials pending notification of next of kin. The Marine was described as a member of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.