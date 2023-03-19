The Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department says a man was hospitalized after falling under a large gun safe on March 9. (Photo: Glasgow Fire Department)

GLASGOW, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia man was hospitalized after becoming trapped under a massive gun safe, the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the man had been trying to unload the safe on March 9 when he fell and got pinned under it. Firefighters estimated the safe weighed 2,000 pounds.

During the rescue, crews used airbags to stabilize the safe and free the man. He was then immediately airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“This was an unusual call for service and is one that most would never think about having to overcome,” the department said on Facebook. They said the call exemplified the dedication and readiness of the volunteer team.

Firefighters didn’t give an update on the man’s condition.

Large safes can tip over if they have heavy doors, which when open shift the balance of the weight forward, and cause them to fall.

Rainier Ballistics suggests mounting gun safes to a wall stud or to the floor to prevent them from tipping over.

On average, 62 people are taken to the emergency room due to furniture tip-over incidents, data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.