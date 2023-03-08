(KTLA) – A man who was wanted on suspicion of stabbing a high school student in California is in custody after being barricaded inside his Los Angeles-area home Wednesday morning.

The man surrendered around 9:15 a.m. after an hourslong standoff in Alhambra, officials say. Aerial video from Nexstar’s KTLA showed multiple officers escorting the man into the back of a squad car.

Xavier Daniel Chavarin is seen in a photo provided by his family on March 8, 2023.

The unidentified man is believed to have fatally stabbed 17-year-old Xavier Daniel Chavarin, a student at Woodrow Wilson High School, last Friday, authorities said.

The attack happened while Chavarin was waiting for his family to pick him up after school.

Police previously released surveillance video of the suspect which matched the description of the man taken into custody.

The man was seen getting out of a dark-colored SUV before walking across a parking lot and attacking Chavarin. He stabbed the teen repeatedly in the back before fleeing from the scene, police said. Witnesses said Chavarin walked into a nearby restaurant and asked for help before collapsing on the floor.

The man had apparently stabbed another person, a 33-year-old father, just a few hours later and is said to have mental health problems. He has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past, Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to KTLA.

Surveillance video shows the man accused of stabbing Xavier Daniel Chavarin, 17. March 2023. (LAPD)

Xavier Chavarin in a family photo.

Loved ones mourn Xavier Chavarin in an El Sereno memorial on March 7, 2023. (KTLA)

Xavier Daniel Chavarin in a family photo. (GoFundMe)

In both stabbings, the suspect appeared to be wearing the same clothing. In the second attack, he removed his baseball hat and was riding a skateboard during his assault, police said.

Authorities have not released any further information about either incident, and a motive behind both crimes remains unknown.

A memorial has been set up at the spot where Chavarin was attacked. Loved ones remember him as a hardworking, straight-A student.

“He was going to graduate with honors,” said Rosario Chavarin, the victim’s great-aunt. “There are no words to describe the pain.”

“He was just waiting for his mother on the sidewalk,” said Ricky Ramiro, a family friend. “He never knew this was going to happen. It’s one of those cases where he’s just at the wrong time, wrong place.”

Parents who have children attending school in the area are now concerned for their children’s safety.

“Our children deserve to be safe,” said Maria Brenes, an El Sereno resident. “No mother deserves to have their child lost, especially in such a tragic, devastating way.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the Chavarin family with funeral expenses.