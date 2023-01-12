Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, was on life support in a medically-induced coma Thursday evening after suffering cardiac arrest at her Southern California home, TMZ reported.

Sources tell the celebrity news website that a housekeeper found Presley, 54, unresponsive inside her bedroom in Calabasas, a suburb of Los Angeles, Thursday morning.

Presley’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, arrived at the home moments later after taking their kids to school and performed CPR until paramedics took over and rushed Presley to a hospital, according to TMZ.

A subsequent statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said paramedics performed CPR and “determined the patient had signs of life” before taking her to the hospital immediately.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla Presley, her mother, posted on Instagram. “We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

FILE – Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago. Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself — was hospitalized Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, her mother said in a statement. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)

Presley attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, on hand to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father in “Elvis.” She called his performance “mind-blowing” during a red carpet interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she told ET of Baz Luhrmann’s movie. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

Just days before that, she was in Memphis, Tennessee, at Graceland – the mansion where Elvis lived – to celebrate her father’s birth anniversary on Jan. 8.

Presley is a musician herself with her 2003 debut album “To Whom It May Concern” reaching No. 5 on the Billboard charts and earning a gold certification.

She also is known for her high-profile marriages to actor Nicolas Cage – a rabid fan of her father’s – Michael Jackson, and musical companions Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Presley recently penned an essay published in People about “the horrific reality” of her grief following her son’s death.

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote in August.