WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling over 600 cases of lettuce due to concerns that the product could be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole-head variety lettuces are included in the voluntary recall. Affected lot codes include 001293 and 001294, and can be found on the label.

Health officials say the affected products were distributed to a small number of retail and food service customers in Florida, who have been notified of the health concern. Kalera said there have been no reports of illnesses.

Salmonella infection commonly causes diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that begin anytime between six hours and six days after swallowing the bacteria. Infected people under the age of 5 or over 64, and those with weakened immune systems, may get severely ill and require hospitalization.

The FDA said no other Kalera products are affected by the recall.

Customers or retailers with the recalled products are urged to throw the items away or contact the company for reimbursement at (407) 574-8204 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.